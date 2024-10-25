72 in-service nurses complete advance training at KMU

Seventy-two (72) in-service nurses completed advanced training at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in collaboration with the University of Chester in the United Kingdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Seventy-two (72) in-service nurses completed advanced training at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in collaboration with the University of Chester in the United Kingdom.

In this connection a certificate distribution ceremony was held at KMU with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as chief guest on Friday.

Besides, members of the provincial cabinet, including Meena Khan Afridi, Syed Fakhar Jahan, Ehtisham Ali and health department officials, the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister congratulated the in-service nurses completing their training at Khyber Medical University (KMU) and stated that "the medical profession is both sacred and essential as it serves humanity in distress, and nurses play a crucial role in this endeavor."

The Chief Minister commended the collaboration between Khyber Medical University and the University of Chester in the UK for providing advanced training to nurses for improved service delivery and expressed the hope that this partnership would be a vital step in equipping nurses with modern skills.

The Chief Minister mentioned that in the first phase, 503 nurses are being imparted with advanced training, with plans to include nurses from the private sector in the next phase.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the purpose of providing modern training to in-service nurses is to enhance their professional competence so they can apply their updated skills effectively in public service.

He emphasized that individuals in the medical field should perform their duties with dedication and a spirit of service, adding that fairness and merit would be ensured in their duty rosters and no recommendations would be accepted in this regard.

The Chief Minister further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not lacking in talent; providing opportunities to refine this talent is among the government’s priorities. He maintained that the government is working to create opportunities for youth in all sectors.

He also said that increasing one’s income is essential to standing on one’s own feet, and that self-reliance is key to real independence.

The provincial government is investing significantly in sectors with growth potential, aiming to utilize available opportunities both domestically and internationally.

He added that healthcare remains one of the top priorities of the incumbent provincial government; budget of health sector has been increased by 13% for this fiscal year. Efforts are also underway to strengthen basic healthcare units to ensure improved healthcare services at the local level.

He emphasized the need for all sectors and communities to work together as a team to bring about positive change and improvement.

