7.2 Kg Hash Seized,eight Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

7.2 Kg hash seized,eight arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested eight (8) accused including five gamblers and recovered narcotics, motorbikes and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) -:Police arrested eight (8) accused including five gamblers and recovered narcotics, motorbikes and cash from their possession.

Range Police said Friday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction,arrested three drug pushers and recovered 7.

2 kilograms hashish from them.

Police also arrested five gamblers and recovered cash amounting Rs 135,000/-,four motorbikes and five cell phones from them.

They were- Sarfraz alias Safoo, Fida Muhammad, Khan Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Zafar Iqbal, Usman Ullah, Jamshed Iqbal and Ahmad Hayat.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

