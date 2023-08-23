72 kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise police station district Mardan on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a drug peddler along with a huge quantity of hashish.

According to the spokesman of the Excise department, SHO Excise police district Mardan intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number LES-6121 on Marhati Road towards Wali Interchange Mardan (M-1).

During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 72 kg of hashish concealed in different pockets of the vehicle.

The driver of the car identified as Sharafat Kazmi s/o Sabir Hussain Shah resident of Muzaffarabad, Kashmir was arrested on the spot.

The police shifted the accused and the vehicles to the Excise police station and after registering an FIR started further legal action and investigation.