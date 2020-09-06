72 more coronavirus cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :About 72 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 13229 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 186696 people were screened for the virus till September 5, out of which 72 more were reported positive.

As many as 11861 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 144 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.