72 more dengue cases reported in RWP

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 72 new dengue positive cases have been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1496 so far since the January of this year.

"This year around 1496 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 1420 discharged after recovery," District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said here on Saturday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 958 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)registered 184. In contrast, 354 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he added.

"Presently 83 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 33 are positive, seven positive out of 12 in BBH and 36 confirmed cases out of the total 54 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

He said that the number of beds to deal with the rising number of dengue patients had increased from 92 to 274 in allied hospitals of the city, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, adding "Among the new cases reported during the last 24 hours,19 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area,14 from Potohar Town, four each from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantt while one each from Taxila, Gujar Khan and Kahutta,"the DCEPC informed.

He further updated that 2135 cases were reported in Islamabad while 4987 were reported in Lahore so far.

Dr Sajjad Informed that 877 cases surfaced in Rawalpindi since January of this year, while the number was 16 in 2020 and 4836 in 2021.

