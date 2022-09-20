72 more infected with dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Tuesday said that 72 more people were diagnosed with dengue virus in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 1,403.

Among the new cases, he informed that 45 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, eight from Rawalpindi Cantonment, six from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, five from Chaklala Cantonment, three from Taxila Cantonment, two from Taxila and Potohar rural areas and one from Taxila city.

Dr Sajjad said 249 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 111 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 71 to Holy Family Hospital and 67 to the District Headquarters Hospital. He added that out of the total admitted patients, 158 were confirmed cases, with 115 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer informed that two patients were in critical condition at BBH.