72 More Patients Tested Corona Positive In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:51 PM

72 more patients tested corona positive in Abbottabad

Seventy-two (72) new COVID-19 positive cases Monday have been registered in a single day in Abbottabad district where the total number of the cases reached to 496

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Seventy-two (72) new COVID-19 positive cases Monday have been registered in a single day in Abbottabad district where the total number of the cases reached to 496.

A significant rise in the coronavirus cases in Abbottabad district has been recorded during the last week where a large number of people have been tested COVID-19 positive. Most patients have been quarantined in their homes.

On Saturday the total number of COVID-19 patients was 424, after testing 72 new positive cases on Sunday now the number increased to 496, which was the largest number since the outbreak of the disease in the region.

Additional DC Abbottabad Tariq Ullah Khan, two more doctors including Dr Umer and Ateeq Uzaman, three technicians, one IT staff member and one class IV of Ayub Medical Hospital (ATH) have become the victim of COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus infected medical staff of ATH has reached 31.

In Manshera district the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 180, 15 people have died while 55 test reports are still awaited.

The recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases is because people are not following the SOPs issued by the government and even they don't bother to use a face masks or hand sanitizers while visiting the bazaars and other crowded areas.

Moreover, in many rural and urban areas people are organizing marriages with a routing invitation, although the government has banned marriage halls they are organizing different functions including "walima" at the open places.

Police and district administration of the Hazara division were trying to restrict people by following the SOPs issued by the government but masses and traders were ignoring the guidelines which can raise the number of corona cases.

