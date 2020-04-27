72 more tested positive in Balochistan, tally reaches 853

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :About 72 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the total numbers of coronavirus confirmed patients surged to 853 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 22698 people have been screened for the virus till April 27 out of which 72 more were reported positive. As many as 176 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus while 14 had lost their lives due to the deadly disease in the province.