UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72 More Tested Positive In Balochistan, Tally Reaches 853

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

72 more tested positive in Balochistan, tally reaches 853

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :About 72 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the total numbers of coronavirus confirmed patients surged to 853 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 22698 people have been screened for the virus till April 27 out of which 72 more were reported positive. As many as 176 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus while 14 had lost their lives due to the deadly disease in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

33 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

48 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.