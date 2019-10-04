UrduPoint.com
72 New Cases Of Dengue Reported, Total Cases Reaches To 4220 In KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 72 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 4220.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 72 new cases, 32 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 2036.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP is 200 with 66 new admissions on Friday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 4016.

