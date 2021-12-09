UrduPoint.com

72 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:36 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 72 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 40 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Rawalpindi, four in Dera Ghazi Khan and three from Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases were 443,692, besides 426,526 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 4,123 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,043.

He said that 18,091 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.52 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.4 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.7 per cent, Faisalabad 0.4 per cent, Multan 0.2 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent in Gujranwala.

