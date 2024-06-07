72 officials to collect data during 75-day agriculture enumeration from Aug 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) 72 officials would be part of 18, four-member teams that would operate from Aug 1 to Oct 15 to collect data from farmers during the 7th digital agriculture enumeration to compile a set of statistics to help authorities come up with better planning for agriculture sector development.

Data regarding crops, agriculture machinery and livestock would be collected during the two-and-half months-long operation and the first half of it would cover big land owners from Aug 1 to Sep 13, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the enumeration.

Exactly 112 Mauzas of Khanewal district would be covered by eighteen official teams, each comprising a supervisor and three data collectors.

Officials from agriculture, crop reporting, livestock and other departments would be part of the teams, DC said and urged officials to ensure the collection of correct data.

APP/qbs/ifi