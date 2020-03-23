UrduPoint.com
72 Pakistanis Stranded In Doha To Arrive At IIAP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:14 PM

The government on Monday decided to evacuate 72 Pakistanis stranded at Doha airport, allowing the Qatar Airways to operate a special flight and transport the transit passengers to the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP)

The special flight, carrying 72 Pakistanis who were in the transit at Doha, were expected to arrive at the IIAP on March 24 at 0140 hours, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

Upon arrival, the passengers would undergo the 'strict health screening' as advised by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

