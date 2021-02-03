UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72 Pc Of People Support Implementation Of Tax On Sugary Drinks: Survey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

72 pc of people support implementation of tax on sugary drinks: Survey

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A survey on complex diseases and mortality caused by excessive consumption of sugary drinks revealed that 72 percent of people supporting the implementation of tax on sugary drinks to prevent NCDs, including heart, cancer, obesity, and other diseases.

Conducted by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in collaboration with the Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) in twin cities and surrounding areas, the survey report was launched here Wednesday which was hosted by Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, President PANAH.

Besides Dr. Noshin Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Member National Assembly, the event was attended by Additional Secretary Health Department, representatives of government, welfare organization and journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary PANAH said that hard work brings positive result only through collective efforts.

The government representatives and the media, he said are greatly appreciated for taking a positive view of the role of PANAH in protecting the health of the people and for providing information to the public. Your cooperation will help in building a disease free society, he added.

PANAH President Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that PANAH gives awareness about dangerous diseases for the last 36 years. We are also working with law and policy makers. Today's event also aims to pave the way for the prevention of disease-causing agents. We strive to raise our women, adults and especially children, in a healthy environment, he expressed.

Dr. Muhammad Arif Nadeem in charge of Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) Survey briefed the participants on the public survey report.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Women Cancer Media Event Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

2 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

32 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

47 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

57 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

58 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.