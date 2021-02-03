72 pc of people support implementation of tax on sugary drinks: Survey

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A survey on complex diseases and mortality caused by excessive consumption of sugary drinks revealed that 72 percent of people supporting the implementation of tax on sugary drinks to prevent NCDs, including heart, cancer, obesity, and other diseases.

Conducted by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in collaboration with the Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) in twin cities and surrounding areas, the survey report was launched here Wednesday which was hosted by Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, President PANAH.

Besides Dr. Noshin Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Member National Assembly, the event was attended by Additional Secretary Health Department, representatives of government, welfare organization and journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary PANAH said that hard work brings positive result only through collective efforts.

The government representatives and the media, he said are greatly appreciated for taking a positive view of the role of PANAH in protecting the health of the people and for providing information to the public. Your cooperation will help in building a disease free society, he added.

PANAH President Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that PANAH gives awareness about dangerous diseases for the last 36 years. We are also working with law and policy makers. Today's event also aims to pave the way for the prevention of disease-causing agents. We strive to raise our women, adults and especially children, in a healthy environment, he expressed.

Dr. Muhammad Arif Nadeem in charge of Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) Survey briefed the participants on the public survey report.