72 Percent Wheat Procurement Target Completed In Punjab: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that 72 percent wheat procurement had been completed in the province.

Responding to questions related to Food department during Punjab Assembly session, he said that 92 percent gunny bags had been distributed, adding that he himself monitored the wheat procurement campaign.

The senior minister said, "This year, wheat purchase target was set at 4.5 million metric tonnes." He hoped the procurement target would be achieved before deadline, adding that Punjab would fulfill the wheat requirement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The food department was paying full price of wheat to growers, whereas illegal transportation of wheat had been strictly banned,he added.

He said that action against hoarders had been taken at large scale.

