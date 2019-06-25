UrduPoint.com
72 Persons Arrested In Crackdown Against Encroachments In Peshawar

Tue 25th June 2019

District administration arrested 72 persons during mega crackdown against encroachments in Namak Mandi, Qissa Khwani Bazaar and Ashraf Road localities of the city on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration arrested 72 persons during mega crackdown against encroachments in Namak Mandi, Qissa Khwani Bazaar and Ashraf Road localities of the city on Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, a team of the district administration under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Sara Rehman and comprising of DSP Traffic, Hazratullah along with, SHO Traffic Tahir carried out operation against encroachments in Namak Mandi, Chowk Yadgar, Khyber Bazaar, Qissa Khwani, Ashraf Road and other localities .

During the operation, 72 persons were arrested for display of goods on footpaths.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that the administration was constantly receiving complaints against encroachment mafia and hardships of the people due to the display of goods on footpaths and sides of road.

He said that the persons involved in encroachments were issued prior warnings against making encroachments, but they were paying no heed that prompted the administration to launch operation.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed the administrative officers to continue uninterrupted action against encroachment mafia in bazaars and in case of re-establishment of encroachments the responsible should be sent behind bars.

