UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72 Police Officials Transferred Following Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

72 police officials transferred following public complaints

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal transferred 72 officials of Traffic Police following complaints from local citizens.

According to official sources, taking notice of complaints by local citizens against traffic police officials, the DPO Muzaffargarh transferred 72 officials.

The Traffic Police officials include Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors and Constables. The transferred officials were instructed to report Traffic Headquarter Lahore. According to sources, some officials contacted courts for seeking relief.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Traffic Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan to highlight rich Kashmir heritage throug ..

1 minute ago

Australian HC calls on Interior Minister Sheikh Ra ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio dive concludes in Sukkur

1 minute ago

Macron rules out apology for colonial abuses in Al ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Five Bandits ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.