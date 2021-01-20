72 police officials transferred following public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal transferred 72 officials of Traffic Police following complaints from local citizens.

According to official sources, taking notice of complaints by local citizens against traffic police officials, the DPO Muzaffargarh transferred 72 officials.

The Traffic Police officials include Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors and Constables. The transferred officials were instructed to report Traffic Headquarter Lahore. According to sources, some officials contacted courts for seeking relief.