UrduPoint.com

72 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

72 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 72 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 72 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 68,900 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

50 minutes ago
 Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drop ..

Over 400,00 children to be administered polio drops next week: DC Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order o ..

White House Plans to Narrow Down Executive Order on Investment in China - Report ..

19 minutes ago
 President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) c ..

President, of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief to address lawyers' conve ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.