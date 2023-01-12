72 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 72 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 72 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 68,900 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.