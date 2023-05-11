72 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 72 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a single day, a MEPCO official said on Thursday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 84,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed, registering cases against two pilferers for their alleged involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, loop installation, slowing down, dead stop, and screen wash with meters.