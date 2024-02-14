72 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Mulan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 72 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday.
The taskforce teams have raided various places and got registered 30 new cases against power pilferers.
Over Rs 5.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.
