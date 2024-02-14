Open Menu

72 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

Mulan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 72 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Mulan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 72 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday.

The taskforce teams have raided various places and got registered 30 new cases against power pilferers.

Over Rs 5.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Company Fine Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

43 seconds ago
 Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult ..

Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line

46 seconds ago
 The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

58 minutes ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

9 hours ago
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

18 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

18 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

18 hours ago
 Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

18 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

18 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan