72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

Mulan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 72 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024)

The taskforce teams have raided various places and got registered 30 new cases against power pilferers.

Over Rs 5.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

