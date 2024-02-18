72 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 72 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operations across the region.
The task force teams have raided various places and registered 27 new cases against power pilferers and two caught with red-handed.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one mln children to be immunized against Polio in Pindi1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Army providing quality treatment facilities to people of KP2 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided to churches12 minutes ago
-
Mobile education, infotainment school established in North Waziristan32 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather likely to persist in Bwp41 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured after car collides with the wall of mart42 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat holds medical camp in Bahawalpur42 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fine on ghee factory, four food outlets51 minutes ago
-
Governor pays rich tribute to Nawab Sadiq for education contributions51 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars causing problems for citizens51 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies 36 KPK NA seat winners52 minutes ago
-
Law, order situation reviewed52 minutes ago