72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 72 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operations across the region.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered 27 new cases against power pilferers and two caught with red-handed.

Over Rs 3.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.