72 processions, 9 Mahafil-e-Milad to be held in Bahawalpur on Eid Milad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :About 72 processions would be taken out in the district while nine Mahafil-e-Milad will be held on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to District Police Officer Sohaib Ashraf, two of these processions have been placed in Category-A due to sensitivity while eight are in Category-B and 62 in Category-C.

Out of nine Mahafil-e-Milad, two are of Category-B and seven of Category-C. More than 1150 police officers and personnel will provide security cover to these processions and Mahafil in addition to 700 volunteers.

A traffic plan has also been devised to ensure smooth flow of traffic during processions. A control room has been set up to monitor the security situation in the district.