72 Profiteers Held, 386 Fined For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :In its efforts to provide relief to the people amid rising inflation, the district administration took strict action against hoarders and profiteers by arresting and imposing heavy fines in the month of January.

According to the performance report of special magistrates, 72 shopkeepers were arrested over profiteering, while separate FIRs were registered against four of them.

A total fine worth Rs.

1,654,000 was imposed and received from 386 shopkeepers, whereas 848 were issued warnings.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was keeping tabs on prices of commodities, particularly in the wake of increasing fuel prices recently.

He assured that overcharging won't be tolerated in any circumstance.

The DC also asked the area magistrates to check the supply and demand of urea and fertilizer in their jurisdictions concerned.

