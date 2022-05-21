UrduPoint.com

72 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

District Administration Peshawar has arrested 72 shopkeepers during a day and mid-night operation against profiteers, said a press release issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested 72 shopkeepers during a day and mid-night operation against profiteers, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out inspection of bazaars in Faqirabad, Zaryab Colony, Nauthia, Hussain Chowk, interior city and various localities on Dalzak Road, Charsadda Road, G.T. Road, Kohat Road, Nasir Bagh Road and Ring Road and collectively arrested 72 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price list.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has said that district administration has been activated against both profiteers and encroachment mafia in the provincial metropolis. He said that Commissioner Peshawar Division himself was supervising the operation.

He further said that officers of the district administration were visiting fruit and vegetable markets during the wee hours of the day on a daily basis and after monitoring the bidding process issue an official price list, which is later implemented across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to take stern action against profiteers without showing leniency to anyone.

