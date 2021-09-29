UrduPoint.com

72 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

The district administration has arrested 72 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration has arrested 72 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

The arrested shopkeepers were included fruit & vegetable sellers, milkmen, grocers, nanbais (bread bakers) and others.

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration carried out price checking in Hayatabad, Tehkal, Faqirqabad and various other localities on Ring Road, G.T. Road, Dazak Road, Charsadda Road and some areas of the interior city and collectively arrested 72 shopkeepers over profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The DC has directed all administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars and taking of stern legal action against profiteers and showing no leniency towards anyone in this regard.

