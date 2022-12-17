UrduPoint.com

72 Shops, Restaurants, Marriage Halls Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration teams conducted operations under anti smog campaign and sealed 72 businesses in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali told the media on Saturday that 35 hotels and restaurants, 30 shops, four marriage halls and three mega marts were sealed over multiple violations.

He said five restaurants in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase-VI were sealed over business hours violation.

Similarly, more than eight restaurants and shops were sealed in Garishahu and Baghbanpura.

Around nine business outlets were sealed by the AC Model Town. Eight restaurants were sealed in Safanwala Chowk and six cafes sealed in Mehmood Kasuri Road besides various others.

Three marriage halls were sealed in Shalimar tehsil while a marriage hall in City tehsil was sealedover one dish policy and time violations.

