72 shops sealed over non-implementation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Friday sealed 72 shops during an action against shopkeepers, who were found not complying with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday sealed 72 shops during an action against shopkeepers, who were found not complying with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The assistant commissioners inspected various bazaars, markets and malls and issued warning to 24 shopkeepers for violating coronavirus SOPs and also imposed a fine of Rs 44,000 on them.

Similarly, 11 passenger vehicles were impounded over violation of the SOPs, 15 vehicles were challaned and a fine of Rs 7,500 was imposed while owners of five vehicles were issued warnings.