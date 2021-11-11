UrduPoint.com

72 Tons Of Subsidized Sugar Reaches Dir Lower

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:07 PM

72 tons of subsidized sugar reaches Dir Lower

A consignment of 72 metric tons of sugar arrived in district Dir Lower to be sold at subsidized price among locals, said an official of the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) ::A consignment of 72 metric tons of sugar arrived in district Dir Lower to be sold at subsidized price among locals, said an official of the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday.

Likewise provision of wheat flour on subsidized rates, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing subsidized sugar to its people and consignment of 72 tons of sugar for Dir Lower was part of these endeavors, the official said.

He said the sugar has been handed over to the food Program for the district and would be sold in every tehsil at Rs 90 per kg. Special sale points have been set up at all the bazaars of the district for the purpose.

The official said these sale points would be monitored by the district administration, Food Department, police, Special Branch and Levies adding quota of any sugar dealer would be canceled and legal action initiated in case of any violation of the price list.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sale Price Dir All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Opposition terms adjournment of joint parliament s ..

Opposition terms adjournment of joint parliament session as their victory

43 seconds ago
 PAL to organize Allama Iqbal Int'l webinar on Nov ..

PAL to organize Allama Iqbal Int'l webinar on Nov 16

27 seconds ago
 'Lal Haveli' contemplating to launch scholarship p ..

'Lal Haveli' contemplating to launch scholarship program for higher education of ..

29 seconds ago
 Elon Musk offloads $5 bn in Tesla shares days afte ..

Elon Musk offloads $5 bn in Tesla shares days after Twitter poll

30 seconds ago
 China deserves recognition for its climate efforts ..

China deserves recognition for its climate efforts

32 seconds ago
 International officials praise UAE&#039;s climate ..

International officials praise UAE&#039;s climate change efforts at COP26

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.