72 tons of subsidized sugar reaches Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) ::A consignment of 72 metric tons of sugar arrived in district Dir Lower to be sold at subsidized price among locals, said an official of the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday.

Likewise provision of wheat flour on subsidized rates, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing subsidized sugar to its people and consignment of 72 tons of sugar for Dir Lower was part of these endeavors, the official said.

He said the sugar has been handed over to the food Program for the district and would be sold in every tehsil at Rs 90 per kg. Special sale points have been set up at all the bazaars of the district for the purpose.

The official said these sale points would be monitored by the district administration, Food Department, police, Special Branch and Levies adding quota of any sugar dealer would be canceled and legal action initiated in case of any violation of the price list.