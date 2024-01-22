72 Undocumented Afghan Families Repatriate
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The repatriation of undocumented Afghans, residing Pakistan continued as 72 more families returned to their native country, said official sources on Monday.
The sources said the repatriated 72 families consisted of 613 Afghan citizens including 178 men, 137 women and 298 children.
The authorities arranged 55 vehicles for the repatriating Afghans to facilitate them in journey towards their native country.
The sources further informed that so far 472800 illegal Afghans have returned to Afghanistan through borders points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding the repatriation process was going on smoothly.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation3 minutes ago
-
Dense fog patches cause transport havoc for capital's residents3 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Dir Upper3 minutes ago
-
Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up13 minutes ago
-
Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months23 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged23 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed; two injured in accident23 minutes ago
-
MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah33 minutes ago
-
Three members dacoit gang busted33 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy to Australia meets Squadron Leader RAAF (retd)43 minutes ago
-
Sial for strict action against violations of ECP code of conduct43 minutes ago