Open Menu

72 Undocumented Afghan Families Repatriate

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The repatriation of undocumented Afghans, residing Pakistan continued as 72 more families returned to their native country, said official sources on Monday.

The sources said the repatriated 72 families consisted of 613 Afghan citizens including 178 men, 137 women and 298 children.

The authorities arranged 55 vehicles for the repatriating Afghans to facilitate them in journey towards their native country.

The sources further informed that so far 472800 illegal Afghans have returned to Afghanistan through borders points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding the repatriation process was going on smoothly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Women

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

57 minutes ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

3 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

3 hours ago
Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan