72 vehicles fined Rs. 264,000 in crackdown on overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The district administration launched a strict crackdown on transporters charging excessive fare as thousands of citizens travel home for Eidul-Fitr.

Acting on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, administrative officers are actively monitoring bus terminals across the provincial capital to prevent fare exploitation and ensure fair travel conditions for passengers.

During the crackdown, fines amounting to Rs. 264,000 were imposed, one case was registered, 72 vehicles were challaned, and one vehicle was seized for violating fare regulations. Several transporters were penalized for charging passengers more than the approved fares.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Allama Iqbal Town Umair Mehmood conducted surprise inspections at Abdullah Travel and Jinnah Terminal, where one vehicle was seized, and a vehicle transport manager was arrested for overcharging. Meanwhile, AC City Rai Babar imposed Rs. 49,000 in fines during a fare inspection at Babu Sabu Toll Plaza.

At General Bus Stand Badami Bagh, AC Ravi Town Tariq Shabbir engaged with passengers and imposed Rs. 215,000 in fines, while 72 vehicles were challaned for violating fare regulations. Additionally, AC Allama Iqbal Town ensured the refund of Rs. 24,500 to passengers who were overcharged.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that no leniency would be shown to transporters involved in fare exploitation or overloading. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against any violations. The district administration remains fully engaged in ensuring fair travel facilities, closely monitoring bus terminals, and taking immediate action against transporters violating the law, he added.

Meanwhile, on the directives of DC Syed Musa Raza, authorities took strict action against illegal parking stands on Canal Road and Raiwind Road. Three individuals were arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The DC warned that illegal parking operations would not be tolerated, ensuring the protection of citizens from exploitation.