72 vehicles impounded over axle load management violation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against goods and public transporters and impounded 72 vehicles over violation of axle load management, here Saturday.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police teams impounded 72 vehicles and removed goods from overloaded 48 trucks and trailers during pickets. While Rs 69,000 fine was also imposed on the owners.

Secretary of RTA Hina Rehman and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) traffic Afzal Mahar conducted a meeting with goods and public transporters about axle load and ordered strict implementation of the law.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu in his message, said, "There was a zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles and joint teams of transport authority and traffic police have been formed for action."He said that overloading was a major cause of accidents on roads and asked the public transport owners to avoid overloading.