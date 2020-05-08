UrduPoint.com
72 Volunteers Of Prime Minister Covid-19 Tiger Force Administered Oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir Friday administered oath to 72 volunteers of the Prime Minister (PM) Covid-19 Relief Tiger Force.

As many as 43062 persons in district Khyber had registered themselves for the volunteer PM Covid-19 Relief Tiger Force. Oath is also being taken from volunteer at tehsil level in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber said that Tiger Force will help in pinpointing unemployed, labourers and deserving persons that meet the criteria of relief under Ehsas Poverty Score Card.

Similarly, they will also provide social guidance in the provision of ration and essential items in hospitals and other public places.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the concerned Tiger Force will also be bound to perform other additional responsibility assigned to it by the committee and will also provide assistance in making arrangements at Ehsas Relief Centres established under Ehsas Kafalyat Programme.

About provision of utility facilities, the Deputy Commissioner said that volunteers in collaboration with administration will also facilitate consumers in getting facilities.

