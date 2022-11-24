72% wheat sowing target achieved in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Almost 72% of wheat sowing target in the province has been achieved as the staple crop has been cultivated on 16.5 million acres area targetted for sowing this crop, said Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali Buttar.

While talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that wheat growers were working with greater zeal this year because of the efforts of agriculture department and incentives offered by the government.

He elaborated that the government announced a support price of Rs 3000 per 40 kg for wheat.

"Early completion of wheat sowing means improved per acre yield with same expenditure. It is very simple to understand that when we complete wheat sowing early we provide more time to wheat grain for gaining bulk", he said.

He said that if farmers pay some attention to this fact they can increase their income and consequently the country would reap benefits.

He expressed with confidence that with the cooperation of all stakeholders the required area would successfully be brought under wheat cultivation in the next few weeks.