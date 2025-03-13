72 years old researcher successfully defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A 72 years old researcher, has successfully defended his doctoral thesis at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS).

Titled as “Structure, Attributes, and Covariates of Patient Safety Initiatives at Tertiary Healthcare Level in Peshawar: A Convergent Mixed Methods Discourse,” the defense took place at Alexander Fleming Hall, KMU.

The septuagenarian, Dr. Hussain completed his research under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU.

His thesis was evaluated by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Umer from the College of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, as the External Examiner, while Dr. Khalid Rehman, Associate Professor and Director IPH&SS, served as the Internal Examiner.

Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul Haq, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Basharat Hussain for his remarkable achievement, particularly for completing his PhD at the age of 72 years.

He emphasized that Dr. Hussain's dedication exemplifies that the pursuit of knowledge knows no age limit.

"By earning his PhD at this stage of life, Dr. Basharat Hussain has set an inspiring example for young scholars, proving that a youthful spirit and unwavering commitment to education can contribute significantly to society. His research will play a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and improving healthcare services at tertiary care hospitals," said Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

Dr. Basharat Hussain’s accomplishment is a testament to lifelong learning and academic excellence, reinforcing KMU’s commitment to advancing healthcare research and education.