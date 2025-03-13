72 Years Old Researcher Successfully Defends PhD Thesis
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A 72 years old researcher, has successfully defended his doctoral thesis at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS).
Titled as “Structure, Attributes, and Covariates of Patient Safety Initiatives at Tertiary Healthcare Level in Peshawar: A Convergent Mixed Methods Discourse,” the defense took place at Alexander Fleming Hall, KMU.
The septuagenarian, Dr. Hussain completed his research under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU.
His thesis was evaluated by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Umer from the College of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, as the External Examiner, while Dr. Khalid Rehman, Associate Professor and Director IPH&SS, served as the Internal Examiner.
Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof.
Dr. Zia Ul Haq, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Basharat Hussain for his remarkable achievement, particularly for completing his PhD at the age of 72 years.
He emphasized that Dr. Hussain's dedication exemplifies that the pursuit of knowledge knows no age limit.
"By earning his PhD at this stage of life, Dr. Basharat Hussain has set an inspiring example for young scholars, proving that a youthful spirit and unwavering commitment to education can contribute significantly to society. His research will play a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and improving healthcare services at tertiary care hospitals," said Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq.
Dr. Basharat Hussain’s accomplishment is a testament to lifelong learning and academic excellence, reinforcing KMU’s commitment to advancing healthcare research and education.
Recent Stories
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modern Cath Lab inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
72 years old researcher successfully defends PhD thesis6 minutes ago
-
SC acquits suspects of kid murder after 17 years6 minutes ago
-
Australian high commissioner condemns attack on Jaffer Express16 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in Paroa Tehsil26 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police dispose of illegal fancy number plates, pressure horns, and hooters26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack26 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews security arrangements for Ramzan, commends police dedication36 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi condemns Jaffer Express attack, calls for unity, action against terrorism46 minutes ago
-
People urged to avoid cholesterol rich food at Iftar46 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launch crackdown on beggars46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooperation55 minutes ago