Open Menu

72 Years Old Researcher Successfully Defends PhD Thesis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

72 years old researcher successfully defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A 72 years old researcher, has successfully defended his doctoral thesis at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS).

Titled as “Structure, Attributes, and Covariates of Patient Safety Initiatives at Tertiary Healthcare Level in Peshawar: A Convergent Mixed Methods Discourse,” the defense took place at Alexander Fleming Hall, KMU.

The septuagenarian, Dr. Hussain completed his research under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU.

His thesis was evaluated by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Umer from the College of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, as the External Examiner, while Dr. Khalid Rehman, Associate Professor and Director IPH&SS, served as the Internal Examiner.

Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul Haq, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Basharat Hussain for his remarkable achievement, particularly for completing his PhD at the age of 72 years.

He emphasized that Dr. Hussain's dedication exemplifies that the pursuit of knowledge knows no age limit.

"By earning his PhD at this stage of life, Dr. Basharat Hussain has set an inspiring example for young scholars, proving that a youthful spirit and unwavering commitment to education can contribute significantly to society. His research will play a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and improving healthcare services at tertiary care hospitals," said Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq.

Dr. Basharat Hussain’s accomplishment is a testament to lifelong learning and academic excellence, reinforcing KMU’s commitment to advancing healthcare research and education.

Recent Stories

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

12 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

26 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

26 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

36 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

41 minutes ago
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

55 minutes ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

1 hour ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

1 hour ago
 DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan