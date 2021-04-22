720 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours in Punjab

As many as 720 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 720 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours in the province.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 184,942 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department said while talking to media that 6685 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4055 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1601 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 777 beds were vacant so far, he added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3207 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2298 beds were vacant.

However, 447 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 299 beds were unoccupied, he added. In addition, 2857 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab and 1493 beds were vacant while, in hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 439 beds were unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 660 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 386 ventilators were under use while 274 were unoccupied.

Around 246 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 209 are occupied and 39 ventilators are vacant, he concluded.