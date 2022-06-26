UrduPoint.com

720 Diarrhea Cases Reported This Year: District Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

720 diarrhea cases reported this year: District Health Authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Around 711 acute watery diarrhea patients, out of the total 720 cases reported at the Rawalpindi's health facilities so far this year, were discharged after recovery.

District Surveillance Coordinator, District Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that 314 patients had arrived from Rawal Town,114 from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, 87 from Potohar Town, 58 from Murree, 20 from Khautta,13 from Gujar Khan,10 from Taxila and one from Kotli Sattian. He said that 103 cases were registered at the district's health centres outside the districts.

"Presently, nine patients are admitted in various hospitals of the district, while no patient was in a critical position." Dr Waqar said that patients reported so far were between ages newborn to 25 years - 56 percent were male and 44 percent female.

Fortunately, he said, no patient had died in the district due to timely arrangements made by the health department to control the spread of the waterborne disease. He said that the authority had collected water samples from the affected areas for microorganism detection, and took necessary action taken there.

Dr Waqar said that the rising temperature led to various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and more vulnerability to sickness often fell sick during the summer days. He advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

