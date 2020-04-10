720 points in city Lahore disinfected

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 720 points in city including hospitals premises, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday sprayed chlorinated water at 720 points in city including hospitals premises, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray operation was conducted on the direction of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 40 kms of city area, said a spokesperson here.