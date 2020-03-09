UrduPoint.com
720 Power Pilferers Caught In A Week In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 720 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab during a week, an official of Mepco said on Monday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 840,000 units during a week from March 01 to 07, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 13.1 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against 42 power pilferers over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

