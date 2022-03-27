UrduPoint.com

720 Sugar Bags Recovered From A Private Mill

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The District administration on Sunday conducted raid against hoarders and recovered 720 sugar bags from a private mill at DG Khan chowk.

According to official sources, the Assistant Commissioner on a tip off, raided at mill owned by Noor Khaleel and recovered 720 sugar bags from the mill.

The administration sealed the mill on the spot and started further legal action.

On this occasion, the AC said that strict action would be taken against hoarders and the sale of sugar on higher rates would not be allowed at all.

