7200 surgical masks seized in Sialkot

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool Randhawa along with Drug Inspector raided a warehouse at Bhagowal Road-Sialkot and recovered 7200 surgical masks

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, a crackdown was conducted in Sialkot against those who were stocking and selling surgical masks at higher prices.

The AC said that stern legal action would be taken against those profiteers and hoarders who were creating artificial shortage of masks.

She said the Punjab government had banned the storage of essential items including sanitizers and masks.

Making a profit and selling masks on expensive rates would not be tolerated, she added.