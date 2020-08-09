UrduPoint.com
72,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Bajaur Under Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day: DC Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :According to the vision of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan, August 9 is being celebrated all over the country, the Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day is also being celebrated in Bajaur as well.

Member Provincial Assembly Engineer Ajmal Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. MNA Guldad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Aziz, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Khan Wazir, Under Training Assistant Commissioner Allah Nawaz, heads of all line departments, regional leaders, political and social personalities, members of the Bajaur Youth Jirga and Corner Relief Tiger Force were also present.

MPA Engineer Ajmal Khan and Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao inaugurated the Corner Relief Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day by planting trees.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur said that 72,000 saplings would be planted in Bajaur district during the campaign so that we can play our role in making Bajaur a green and clean area. "I appeal to the people of Bajaur to plant at least two saplings each to be a part of Corona Tiger Force Trees Plantation Day.

The regional leaders thanked the district administration and the forest department for their efforts to beautify our Bajaur. "We commend the district administration for their efforts and pay tribute to them, MNA Guldad and MPA Engr. Ajmal Khan said while addressing the ceremony.

