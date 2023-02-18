UrduPoint.com

721 Cases Registered Against Kite-flyers And Sellers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 06:41 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police registered 721 cases against kite flyers and sellers during the last 24 hours.

The police public relation office said here on Saturday that police teams also arrested 736 people and recovered 32,061 kites and 1,894 rolls of chemically coated string from them.

City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that kite flying was a dangerous game which had taken several lives in the past. Therefore, parents should control their children from the deadly game.

More Stories From Pakistan

