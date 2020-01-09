UrduPoint.com
721 Children Died In Tharparkar Last Year: DHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 721 children died due to malnutrition and epidemics last year in the district. This was revealed by the district health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon in a report issued about the steps were taken for providing health care facilities to the ailing kids brought in various hospitals, health centres. While describing malnutrition another a major cause of the death in children, DHO said that about 1,93,779 ailing kids were brought in the OPDs of the hospitals last year.

DHO informed that deteriorating health conditions triggered by malnutrition and epidemics had been improved while mortality rate had also been reduced as compared to other districts of the province, Dr Irshad further said that Tharparkar district had come out from the drought like situation prevailed in last couple of years.

DHO. Dr. Arshad Memon further said that out of 721 children while 111 of other district died because of various factors, including premature birth.low birth weight, birth asphyxia, severe pneumonia, neonatal sepsis, respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), acute malnutrition with complication, sepsis (under five) and diarrhea.

