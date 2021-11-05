721 illegal sawmills dismantled

The Forest Department dismantled 721 illegal sawmills after Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan took notice over a news item about illegal logging of trees in Soan Valley of Khushab district, in collusion with the government officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Forest Department dismantled 721 illegal sawmills after Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan took notice over a news item about illegal logging of trees in Soan Valley of Khushab district, in collusion with the government officials.

Also, illegal logging in an 8-kilometre radius of the said forests had also been halted by the department.

The Forest Department informed the Ombudsman office that action was under way to dismantle 157 more sawmills and the officials had been directed to continue crackdown on trees illegal logging.