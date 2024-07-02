Open Menu

721 POs, 81 Dacoits Among 1847 Arrested During June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM

721 POs, 81 dacoits among 1847 arrested during June

The police claimed to have arrested 1847 criminals including 721 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 81 dacoits from Faisalabad during June 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 1847 criminals including 721 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 81 dacoits from Faisalabad during June 2024.

Giving some details here on Tuesday, police spokesman said that the police during a crackdown busted out 29 dacoit gangs and arrested their 81 active members from Faisalabad during last one month besides recovering 78 looted motorcycles, 8 mobile phones, 6 cows, one buffalo, 2 oxen and gold ornament worth Rs 17,159,680 from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 721 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 823 court absconders and 390 illicit weapon holders along with 318 pistols, 13 rifles, 16 guns, 20 kalashnikovs and 2004 bullets during June.

The police also took drastic action against drug trafficking and nabbed 565 drug pushers along with 242.968 kilograms (kg) charas (cannabis), 14.580 kg heroin, 2.735 kg ice, 28.500 kg Bhukki (poppy dust) and 8317 liter liquor besides nabbing 90 gamblers along with bet money during this period, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Buffalo Money June Criminals Gold From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

29 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

29 minutes ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

8 minutes ago
 IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

8 minutes ago
 KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year ..

KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022

8 minutes ago
 SECP issues consultation paper on certifications o ..

SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..

8 minutes ago
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Just ..

Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

8 minutes ago
 OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

8 minutes ago
 Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-esca ..

Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions

8 minutes ago
 DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absen ..

DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind

8 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusi ..

Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

8 minutes ago
 Sports journalists have great role in promotion of ..

Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan