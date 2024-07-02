721 POs, 81 dacoits among 1847 arrested during June

The police claimed to have arrested 1847 criminals including 721 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 81 dacoits from Faisalabad during June 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 1847 criminals including 721 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 81 dacoits from Faisalabad during June 2024.

Giving some details here on Tuesday, police spokesman said that the police during a crackdown busted out 29 dacoit gangs and arrested their 81 active members from Faisalabad during last one month besides recovering 78 looted motorcycles, 8 mobile phones, 6 cows, one buffalo, 2 oxen and gold ornament worth Rs 17,159,680 from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 721 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 823 court absconders and 390 illicit weapon holders along with 318 pistols, 13 rifles, 16 guns, 20 kalashnikovs and 2004 bullets during June.

The police also took drastic action against drug trafficking and nabbed 565 drug pushers along with 242.968 kilograms (kg) charas (cannabis), 14.580 kg heroin, 2.735 kg ice, 28.500 kg Bhukki (poppy dust) and 8317 liter liquor besides nabbing 90 gamblers along with bet money during this period, he added.