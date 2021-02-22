UrduPoint.com
722 Doses Of Corona Vaccine Supplied To Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

722 doses of corona vaccine supplied to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Bannu Shuakat Ali Yousafzi on Monday said that 722 doses of corona vaccine have been supplied to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu for the vaccination of the hospital staff.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss vaccination of doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers, he said that availability of corona vaccine was a great achievement.

The meeting was informed that vaccines received from China are being administered to health personnel who were fighting as frontline workers against the infectious corona disease.

The Commissioner said that the first phase of vaccination would shortly be completed and other phases would be started subsequently. On the occasion he hoped that everybody would follow the SOPs of corona to keep themselves and the general public protected.

Besides others the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, District Health Officer Bannu, DHO Lakki Marwat and in charge of all hospitals.

