723000 children successfully enrolled in admissions campaign: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that 723000 children have been enrolled in ongoing successful enrollment campaign across the province.

The enrollment campaign was started in August and extended till September 10 due to flood situation in various districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education started admission campaign under the "Parega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" in all schools of the province to increase literacy rate and enroll dropout students.

Shahram Tarakai in a statement said"Admission will continue in both first and second shift schools together so that the children working in the first shift can also get an opportunity to study." He said"This year the entire admission campaign system will be digitized for which the education department has created an app and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard.

" All the record of the newly admitted students promoted to middle, high and higher secondary level along with complete details would be registered.

The education minister said"This year a target of enrolling one million children has been set for which admission campaign will be conducted at every district, tehsil, village council and circle level, adding this year admission campaign, local elders, senior students, parents teachers council members, scouts and school heads will conduct door-to-door admission campaign to enroll children in schools."Regarding educational facilities, the Education Minister said that the schools have free textbooks, excellent educational facilities and competent teachers. The government has fulfilled its responsibility and appealed to the people to fulfill their responsibility by enrolling children in schools.