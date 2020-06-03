7231 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities

Around 7231 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 2391 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1062 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Around 7231 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 2391 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1062 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,results of 676 people were awaited while 4360 were declared negative ,out of total 7231 suspected visitors. "Presently 454 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district including 212 belonged to Rawal Town,86 Potahar town,77 Rawalpindi cantt,20 Gujar khan,30 Taxila,10 Kahuta,14 Kotli Sattian,1 Kalar syedan and 4 from Murree,"he said.

The DPR said that 776 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 99 had died in the district.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was carried out at 163 different places of the district today especially where suspected cases were reported.