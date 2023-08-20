72,330 citizens provided licensing services: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Sunday said that traffic police provided licensing services to some 72,330 citizens during the last month while breaking all records in providing licensing services to the masses. The number of driving testing centers in the district have also been increased from 3 to 7 to facilitate the citizens, the CTO said.

He said that the mobile service vans were providing door-to-door licensing services to citizens.

Moreover, licensing services was also being provided in colleges, universities and educational institutions through Traffic education Unit, he added.

Taimoor Khan said that provision of license services at the doorsteps of citizens was being ensured, whereas working hours of the testing center were also extended from 4 pm to 12 pm.

The 24/7 licensing service is being provided at Traffic Police Headquarters and Taxila Licensing Center, the CTO said.

He said that a crackdown would be launched against those who drive without a driving license.

"Providing the best traffic services to citizens is our top priority," he remarked.