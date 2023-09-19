724 power pilferers nabbed

Open Menu

Published September 19, 2023

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday caught 724 power pilferers and imposed a fine of over Rs 4.97 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

The IESCO spokesperson said that over 1.08 million units were charged to the power pilferers. A sum of over Rs 7.

92 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that not only FIRs were registered against the power thieves but also some of them were arrested.

He also requested the consumers to inform the focal person of anti-power theft on his personnel cell number 03195991340. Curbing power theft is a guarantee of prosperity in Pakistan.

He also urged the consumers to pay their bills timely in order to stop disconnection.

